Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Factory farming in Africa: development banks see it as a good idea, but it’s bad for the climate

By Divya Narain, Honorary Research Associate, University of Oxford
Development banks have spent over US$1 billion on factory farming in Africa, locking in high greenhouse gas emissions. Natural farming systems are a better choice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Youth workers are spreading health messages on social media: how to support what they do in South Africa
~ Nigerian Muslim and Christian peace advocates call for calm, unity amid US designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’
~ How to stay healthy on HIV treatment, and what side effects to look out for - Malawi research
~ Seen but not forgotten: How citizen science helps document biodiversity in remote Borneo villages
~ Water pollution in DRC attributed to Chinese mining company
~ How the first Bible to include a map helped spread the idea of countries with borders
~ Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress
~ Mineral vs chemical sunscreens? Science shows the difference is smaller than you think
~ World News in Brief: Children hit by HIV funding gaps, risks to Pakistan’s courts, minority exclusion
~ UN warns Myanmar’s planned elections will deepen repression and instability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter