Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water pollution in DRC attributed to Chinese mining company

By Laura
While areas rich in rare minerals may be a blessing for the country’s economy, they can also be a curse for the local populations in the DRC.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the first Bible to include a map helped spread the idea of countries with borders
~ Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress
~ Mineral vs chemical sunscreens? Science shows the difference is smaller than you think
~ World News in Brief: Children hit by HIV funding gaps, risks to Pakistan’s courts, minority exclusion
~ UN warns Myanmar’s planned elections will deepen repression and instability
~ Ukraine’s peace talks reveal the risks of replacing diplomats with dealmakers
~ Rhino: documentary unravels the challenges rangers face, but that’s not the whole story
~ Racism never went away – it simply changed shape
~ Nature’s greatest method actors: the insects that cosplay bumblebees
~ Polls say Starmer and Reeves are the most unpopular PM and chancellor ever – what’s a fair way to judge them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter