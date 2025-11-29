Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the first Bible to include a map helped spread the idea of countries with borders

By Nathan MacDonald, Professor of the Interpretation of the Old Testament, University of Cambridge
The map of the Holy Land in Christopher Froschauer’s 1525 Old Testament has the Mediterranean to the east of Palestine instead of to the west.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress
~ Mineral vs chemical sunscreens? Science shows the difference is smaller than you think
~ World News in Brief: Children hit by HIV funding gaps, risks to Pakistan’s courts, minority exclusion
~ UN warns Myanmar’s planned elections will deepen repression and instability
~ Ukraine’s peace talks reveal the risks of replacing diplomats with dealmakers
~ Rhino: documentary unravels the challenges rangers face, but that’s not the whole story
~ Racism never went away – it simply changed shape
~ Nature’s greatest method actors: the insects that cosplay bumblebees
~ Polls say Starmer and Reeves are the most unpopular PM and chancellor ever – what’s a fair way to judge them?
~ Drug use is changing in England – with more adults showing signs of dependence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter