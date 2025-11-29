Tolerance.ca
Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress

By Emma Lewis
The idea for the bobsled team, which gained fame through 1993’s “Cool Runnings,” had its origins in an annual push-cart derby, where homemade vending carts are used in competitive races.


© Global Voices
