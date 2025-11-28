Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Children hit by HIV funding gaps, risks to Pakistan’s courts, minority exclusion

Children and adolescents living with HIV continue to be left behind in access to early diagnosis, life-saving treatment and care, as shrinking funding threatens to reverse decades of progress, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Friday, ahead of World AIDS Day.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mineral vs chemical sunscreens? Science shows the difference is smaller than you think
~ UN warns Myanmar’s planned elections will deepen repression and instability
~ Ukraine’s peace talks reveal the risks of replacing diplomats with dealmakers
~ Rhino: documentary unravels the challenges rangers face, but that’s not the whole story
~ Racism never went away – it simply changed shape
~ Nature’s greatest method actors: the insects that cosplay bumblebees
~ Polls say Starmer and Reeves are the most unpopular PM and chancellor ever – what’s a fair way to judge them?
~ Drug use is changing in England – with more adults showing signs of dependence
~ Net migration has dropped to pre-Brexit levels – why it may not be enough to satisfy voters
~ Prostate cancer screening rejected by UK government advisers – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter