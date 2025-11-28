Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine’s peace talks reveal the risks of replacing diplomats with dealmakers

By Alexandros Koutsoukis, Lecturer in International Relations, University of Lancashire
Business envoys can offer fresh ideas, but in the Ukraine talks their transactional tendencies risk producing a settlement that is neither fair nor stable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rhino: documentary unravels the challenges rangers face, but that’s not the whole story
~ Racism never went away – it simply changed shape
~ Nature’s greatest method actors: the insects that cosplay bumblebees
~ Polls say Starmer and Reeves are the most unpopular PM and chancellor ever – what’s a fair way to judge them?
~ Drug use is changing in England – with more adults showing signs of dependence
~ Net migration has dropped to pre-Brexit levels – why it may not be enough to satisfy voters
~ Prostate cancer screening rejected by UK government advisers – here’s why
~ Five tips for becoming a cinephile in the age of streaming algorithms
~ What the budget means for the NHS
~ Why the North Korean government is so invested in women’s youth football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter