Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five tips for becoming a cinephile in the age of streaming algorithms

By Alexander Sergeant, Lecturer in Digital Media Production, University of Westminster
So you want to be a cinephile? It used to be easy enough. When the first generation of film audiences emerged in the early 1900s, film clubs began springing up in urban centres across the globe. From New York to Paris to Mumbai, people would gather to watch, discuss and pontificate over the nature of the world through the lens of the screen.

Yet, as time and technology has progressed, the birth of home viewing and then streaming has created a much more fragmented and bewildering landscape – particularly for the young film…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s peace talks reveal the risks of replacing diplomats with dealmakers
~ Rhino: documentary unravels the challenges rangers face, but that’s not the whole story
~ Racism never went away – it simply changed shape
~ Nature’s greatest method actors: the insects that cosplay bumblebees
~ Polls say Starmer and Reeves are the most unpopular PM and chancellor ever – what’s a fair way to judge them?
~ Drug use is changing in England – with more adults showing signs of dependence
~ Net migration has dropped to pre-Brexit levels – why it may not be enough to satisfy voters
~ Prostate cancer screening rejected by UK government advisers – here’s why
~ What the budget means for the NHS
~ Why the North Korean government is so invested in women’s youth football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter