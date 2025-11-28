Tolerance.ca
Why the North Korean government is so invested in women’s youth football

By Jung Woo Lee, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Leisure Policy, University of Edinburgh
North Korea cemented its status as one of the dominant forces in women’s youth football in early November, defeating the Netherlands 3-0 in the under-17 World Cup final. They returned from the tournament victorious for a record extending fourth time, having won the past two titles.

The North Koreans also won awards for the tournament’s best and second-best overall players. These trophies went to North Korea’s forward, Yu Jong-hyang, and her teammate, Kim Won-sim, respectively. The success of North Korea’s…The Conversation


