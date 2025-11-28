Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green transition targets are not realistic – how to decarbonise at the right pace

By Siavash Alimadadi, Research Associate at the Centre for Sustainable Business, King's College London
Jonatan Pinkse, Professor of Sustainable Business, Centre for Sustainable Business, King's College London
While the UK needs to accelerate its energy transition, targets are being missed, projects run into delays, and the public wonders why progress feels so slow. The temptation is to blame politics, funding or technology. Yet there is a deeper reason the road to net zero keeps stalling.

Everything in our modern life, from our roads to our factories, have been built around readily available fossil fuels. As a result, we expect things to happen quickly, to last indefinitely and to disappear without…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
