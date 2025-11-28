Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Rachel Reeves chose to disappoint voters with her budget

By Patrick Diamond, Professor of Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
In walking the political tightrope of her own budget this week, Rachel Reeves had to broadly satisfy three critical audiences. There were her own MPs in the parliamentary Labour party, business and financial markets and, of course, voters who ultimately determine whether the Labour government is re-elected three or four years from now.

Pleasing all three simultaneously is hardly straightforward given the UK’s precarious fiscal predicament. Reeves could have attempted to appease the markets and voters with fiscal discipline that avoided significant tax rises. But if she antagonised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Supreme Court’s ominous “terrorist” designation of Navalny’s Foundation threatens sweeping reprisals
~ Türkiye: Misuse of criminal justice system to crack down on dissent must end following acquittal of 87 protesters, journalists and lawyers
~ UN rights office condemns ‘apparent summary execution’ of two men in the West Bank
~ Russia: Government Designates Human Rights Watch “Undesirable”
~ Weight-loss drug doesn’t reduce risk of Alzheimer’s – new studies
~ How visible displays of wealth make people support higher taxes – new study
~ Frida Kahlo’s record-breaking painting El Sueño positions death as a roommate
~ A suburban sexual awakening – what to watch and see this week
~ What five years of evidence on hybrid working tells us about the future of employment
~ Tunisia: Quash unjust heavy convictions in ‘conspiracy case’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter