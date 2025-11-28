Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Concerns Over Crucial Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra gestures to supporters as he attends The United Hearts Movement (MCU) conference in Bangui on July 26, 2025, where he announced his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for December 2025, seeking a third consecutive term. © 2025 ANNELA NIAMOLO/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Concerns about irregularities, political interference, and security pressures risk putting the credibility and inclusiveness of key elections in the Central African Republic into question, Human Rights Watch said today.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Weight-loss drug doesn’t reduce risk of Alzheimer’s – new studies
~ How visible displays of wealth make people support higher taxes – new study
~ Why Rachel Reeves chose to disappoint voters with her budget
~ Frida Kahlo’s record-breaking painting El Sueño positions death as a roommate
~ A suburban sexual awakening – what to watch and see this week
~ What five years of evidence on hybrid working tells us about the future of employment
~ Tunisia: Quash unjust heavy convictions in ‘conspiracy case’
~ Karnataka’s 2025 Devadasi Abolition Bill and the struggle for dignity in India
~ Three reasons why China wants global green leadership after Cop30 – and two reasons it doesn’t
~ View from The Hill: Two women intent on vindication ensure Higgins affair haunts Labor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter