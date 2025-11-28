Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Karnataka’s 2025 Devadasi Abolition Bill and the struggle for dignity in India

By Sumit Kumar Singh
The Karnataka Devadasi Bill, 2025 aims to “conscientize” the public on the issue of getting girls and women dedicated as devadasis by subjecting to liberation from all hues of exploitation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Three reasons why China wants global green leadership after Cop30 – and two reasons it doesn’t
~ View from The Hill: Two women intent on vindication ensure Higgins affair haunts Labor
~ Japan: Last high court ruling a damaging step backwards on same-sex marriage
~ This women led hub is reshaping climate justice discourse in Nigeria
~ To truly tackle child poverty, the UK needs to look again at migration policy
~ The two-child limit failed – all it did was increase poverty
~ The Conversation does news differently
~ Andrea Gibbs’ Carol: a heartfelt Christmas tale in which comedy and crisis collide
~ Mass displacement, trafficking fears deepen crisis in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ Millions in Asia migrate out of necessity as jobs and services fall short
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter