To truly tackle child poverty, the UK needs to look again at migration policy

By Lucy Leon, Researcher - Centre on Migration, Policy & Society, University of Oxford
The UK government is expected to soon publish its ten-year child poverty strategy, designed to tackle the root causes of poverty for children.

Poverty is an issue for families from all backgrounds. But it is often particularly acute for the children of people born outside the UK. These families may not be permitted to access benefits because of their immigration status.

Instead, they may receive help from local authorities who, research…The Conversation


