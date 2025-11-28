Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation does news differently

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief, The Conversation
These days, new technology is presented as inevitable, and resistance is futile. Smartphones and social media for kids? It’s just how it is. Cynical about crypto? You must be a crackpot. Worried about AI slop? Get on board or get left behind.

At The Conversation, we have always taken a sceptical approach to prevailing wisdom, and we’re determined to go about things our own way.

When many in the media were sacking specialist journalists in health, economics or science, we were hiring. When everyone was turning away from experts, we launched a media outlet that only works…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
