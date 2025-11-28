Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Last high court ruling a damaging step backwards on same-sex marriage

By Amnesty International
In response to today’s Tokyo High Court decision that endorsed the Japanese government ban on same-sex marriage, Amnesty International’s East Asia Researcher Boram Jang said: “The court’s decision today marks a significant step backwards for marriage equality in Japan. The ruling in Tokyo – the final high court ruling of six lawsuits filed across the […] The post Japan: Last high court ruling a damaging step backwards on same-sex marriage appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This women led hub is reshaping climate justice discourse in Nigeria
~ Mass displacement, trafficking fears deepen crisis in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ Millions in Asia migrate out of necessity as jobs and services fall short
~ 8 ways to drink less during the silly season
~ Here’s what new debt-to-income home loan caps mean for banks and borrowers
~ Tom Phillips inquiry: one family’s tragedy now a chance to reform NZ’s child protection system
~ We found a cache of rare Aboriginal artefacts, telling a story of trade and ingenuity
~ Sussan Ley talks about ‘Australian values’ in assessing migrants. What exactly does that mean?
~ Trump wants Australian data on migrant crime. This will only scapegoat vulnerable people
~ Australia’s latest metro is about to open. Here’s how we’ll know if it’s working
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter