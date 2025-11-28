Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions in Asia migrate out of necessity as jobs and services fall short

Soaring inflation, fragile job markets and shrinking access to healthcare and education are pushing millions of people in South and South-East Asia onto risky migration paths, the UN human rights office said on Thursday, as regional migration reaches historic highs.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Japan: Last high court ruling a damaging step backwards on same-sex marriage
~ This women led hub is reshaping climate justice discourse in Nigeria
~ Mass displacement, trafficking fears deepen crisis in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ 8 ways to drink less during the silly season
~ Here’s what new debt-to-income home loan caps mean for banks and borrowers
~ Tom Phillips inquiry: one family’s tragedy now a chance to reform NZ’s child protection system
~ We found a cache of rare Aboriginal artefacts, telling a story of trade and ingenuity
~ Sussan Ley talks about ‘Australian values’ in assessing migrants. What exactly does that mean?
~ Trump wants Australian data on migrant crime. This will only scapegoat vulnerable people
~ Australia’s latest metro is about to open. Here’s how we’ll know if it’s working
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter