Human Rights Observatory

This women led hub is reshaping climate justice discourse in Nigeria

By Zita Zage
Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE), a legally registered nonprofit organization that advances grassroots women’s representation, active participation, and leadership in natural resource governance and peace building.


© Global Voices -
