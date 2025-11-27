Tolerance.ca
Australia’s latest metro is about to open. Here’s how we’ll know if it’s working

By Hussein Dia, Professor of Transport Technology and Sustainability, Swinburne University of Technology
Melbourne’s rail network will feel the improvements immediately, but experience from Sydney and elsewhere shows changes in travel behaviour will take time.The Conversation


