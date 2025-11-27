Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric container ships won’t work – but a fleet of auxiliary battery ships could clean up shipping

By Anthony Wiskich, Visiting Fellow in Economics, Australian National University; CSIRO
Could container ships ever go electric? The best option might be a fleet of attendant battery vessels to power these giants directly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
