Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Zohran Mamdani: Social media amplifies the politics of feelings

By Merlyna Lim, Canada Research Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor has spurred global celebrations and pride. Scores of social media users worldwide celebrate and claim him as one of their own.

Muslims across the globe, including in Indonesia — home to the world’s largest Muslim population, where…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
