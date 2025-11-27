Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cop30 saw important developments amid huge disappointment

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation
This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage was first published in our award-winning weekly climate action newsletter, Imagine.

Cop30 was never just another UN climate summit. Its setting in Belém, at the mouth of the Amazon, was a reminder that negotiations now unfold within the crisis they are meant to solve.

Ultimately the summit, which wrapped up last weekend, was a disappointment. The core negotiations on emissions reductions produced an underwhelming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How censorship is limiting digital development in Nigeria
~ Beyond Zohran Mamdani: Social media amplifies the politics of feelings
~ Why it’s so easy to choke on fish bones – and the other dangers they pose
~ Climate action saves lives. So why do climate models ignore wellbeing?
~ The biggest climate stories often aren’t labelled ‘climate’ – so newsrooms miss them
~ Drones have changed warfare. Two new weapons might be about alter its course again
~ How the financial markets reacted to the UK budget (and why they matter)
~ Could a national, public ‘CanGPT’ be Canada’s answer to ChatGPT?
~ A stranger’s face? The unresolved questions of face transplantation 20 years on
~ Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles: what are the implications of its US ‘terrorist’ designation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter