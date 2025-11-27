Climate action saves lives. So why do climate models ignore wellbeing?
By Inge Schrijver, PhD researcher, Wellbeing Inclusivity Sustainability & the Economy, Leiden University
Paul Behrens, British Academy Global Professor, Future of Food, Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford
Rutger Hoekstra, Associate Professor, Institute of Environmental Studies, Leiden University
Climate change is already shaping our wellbeing. It affects mental health, spreads infectious diseases, disrupts work, damages food supplies and forces families to leave their homes because of conflict, hunger or flooding.
Wellbeing refers to everything that enables people to live healthy, safe and meaningful lives. It includes physical and mental health, access to food, clean water, hygiene and income, as well as work, leisure, culture and education.
It also involves personal safety, freedoms,…
- Thursday, November 27, 2025