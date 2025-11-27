Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The biggest climate stories often aren’t labelled ‘climate’ – so newsrooms miss them

By Doug Specht, Reader in Cultural Geography and Communication, University of Westminster
Rachel Reeves did not deliver a climate focused budget on November 26 2025. The Chancellor’s statement was framed around growth, productivity and the cost of living. Climate change and net zero were not primary headings. The word “climate” barely featured in her speech.

Yet dig into the budget document and climate was everywhere. The government announced the end of the energy company obligation (ECO), a long-standing scheme funding energy efficiency and low-carbon home upgrades.

The budget…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How censorship is limiting digital development in Nigeria
~ Beyond Zohran Mamdani: Social media amplifies the politics of feelings
~ Cop30 saw important developments amid huge disappointment
~ Why it’s so easy to choke on fish bones – and the other dangers they pose
~ Climate action saves lives. So why do climate models ignore wellbeing?
~ Drones have changed warfare. Two new weapons might be about alter its course again
~ How the financial markets reacted to the UK budget (and why they matter)
~ Could a national, public ‘CanGPT’ be Canada’s answer to ChatGPT?
~ A stranger’s face? The unresolved questions of face transplantation 20 years on
~ Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles: what are the implications of its US ‘terrorist’ designation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter