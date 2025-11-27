Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libre: “I’ve been held in custody and prosecuted for blocking traffic”

By Amnesty International
I’ve been aware of the effects of climate change since I was young. My parents used to find little notes I’d written such as “be careful with water” or “watch your waste”. It was a gradual journey, where I started taking small actions at home such as making posters for my parents, before trying to […] The post Libre: “I’ve been held in custody and prosecuted for blocking traffic” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Stuttgart’s first industrial revolution to Dubai’s fifth – the need for research to connect outside the academy
~ Desperate Journey: wartime cliches overwhelm this extraordinary true account
~ How Stranger Things went from Netflix Original to a global franchise
~ Blue Moon: Ethan Hawke’s performance is a tour de force – but can’t save this uncertain film
~ Leaked wedding video lays bare luxurious lives of Iran’s political elite and highlights hypocrisy of Islamic Republic
~ Histotripsy: how sound waves could change the future of tumour treatment
~ How ‘digital twins’ could help prevent cyber-attacks on the food industry
~ Distance learning changes lives, but comes with its own challenges
~ No space for culture: ‘matchbox housing’ leaves residents unable to honour customs in a South African town
~ Men’s drinking harms women and children, and the impact is worst in poorer countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter