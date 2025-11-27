Tolerance.ca
From Stuttgart’s first industrial revolution to Dubai’s fifth – the need for research to connect outside the academy

By Stephen Khan, Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation
In the late 19th century, Stuttgart was booming. The southern German city was famously the cradle of an emerging automobile sector and had already established itself as an industrial powerhouse and centre for toolmaking, mechanical engineering and textiles. Rail connections in the Baden-Württemberg region accelerated development, transported workers and spread wealth.

One might think, then, that an obvious place for the nascent railways to reached out to would have been the historic university town of Tübingen, about 20 miles from Stuttgart. No so, Tilman Wörtz of the university’s communications…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
