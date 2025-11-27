Tolerance.ca
Desperate Journey: wartime cliches overwhelm this extraordinary true account

By Barry Langford, Professor of Film Studies, Royal Holloway, University of London
What does the familiar film tagline “based on a true story” really mean? Leaving aside questions of historical fidelity versus poetic license, what does an audience get from the assurance that a given story “truly happened”?

At best, these claims remind us that – however fantastic or horrific – these events were once realities for other people very much like ourselves. At worst, they exercise a kind of moral blackmail: guilt tripping the audience into thinking that criticising the film’s storytelling somehow disrespects the real people who endured those traumatic events.


