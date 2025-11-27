Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘digital twins’ could help prevent cyber-attacks on the food industry

By Sabah Suhail, Research Fellow, School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Queen's University Belfast
Salil S. Kanhere, Professor at the School of Computer Science and Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Earlier this year, a cyberattack on British retailer Marks & Spencer caused widespread disruption across its operations. Stock shortages, delayed deliveries, and logistical chaos rippled through the retailer’s network.

In 2025 alone, several other UK food businesses, including Harrods and Co-op, have been targeted by cyber-attacks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
