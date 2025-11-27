Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Distance learning changes lives, but comes with its own challenges

By Ashley Gunter, Professor, University of South Africa
Across Africa, distance education has become one of the most powerful forces for expanding access to higher learning. Open and distance learning institutions such as the Open University of Tanzania, the Zimbabwe Open University and the National Open University of Nigeria have joined long-standing providers like the University of South Africa in offering flexible study opportunities to millions of students who would otherwise be excluded from higher education.

These institutions are reimagining what it means to go to university in contexts where geography, cost and social responsibilities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Stuttgart’s first industrial revolution to Dubai’s fifth – the need for research to connect outside the academy
~ Desperate Journey: wartime cliches overwhelm this extraordinary true account
~ How Stranger Things went from Netflix Original to a global franchise
~ Blue Moon: Ethan Hawke’s performance is a tour de force – but can’t save this uncertain film
~ Leaked wedding video lays bare luxurious lives of Iran’s political elite and highlights hypocrisy of Islamic Republic
~ Histotripsy: how sound waves could change the future of tumour treatment
~ How ‘digital twins’ could help prevent cyber-attacks on the food industry
~ No space for culture: ‘matchbox housing’ leaves residents unable to honour customs in a South African town
~ Men’s drinking harms women and children, and the impact is worst in poorer countries
~ News influencers are reshaping the media – insights from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter