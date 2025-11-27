News influencers are reshaping the media – insights from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa
By Amy Ross Arguedas, Postdoctoral Researcher Fellow, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Nic Newman, Senior Research Associate, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford
The most prominent news creators on social media and video networks are men and YouTube is the most important platform for them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 27, 2025