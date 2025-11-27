Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flu shots: how scientists around the world cooperate to choose the strains to vaccinate against each year

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast to hear flu expert Ian Barr describe how the global system works to choose the strains of flu to vaccinate against each year.The Conversation


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -
