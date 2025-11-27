Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will the budget save Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer? Experts give their views

By Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent University
Alex Prior, Lecturer in Politics with International Relations, London South Bank University
Colm Murphy, Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Despina Alexiadou, Reader at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
Rachel Reeves’s budget was seen as a “make or break” moment for the chancellor and the government, which is suffering from low approval ratings and rapidly fading public confidence. At the same time, threats of a leadership challenge and the impending May elections mean Keir Starmer has a tricky path to navigate.

Can this budget save the chancellor and the prime minister’s careers? Here’s what our panel of politics experts has to say.

Breathing room before tough May elections


Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
