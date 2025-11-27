Tolerance.ca
Algeria: Authorities must immediately drop charges against Mohamed Tadjadit and 12 Hirak activists

By Amnesty International
The Algerian authorities must immediately drop charges against prominent Hirak activist and poet Mohamed Tadjadit and 12 other activists who face state security charges punishable with long terms of imprisonment, or even possibly the death penalty, for exercising their human rights, Amnesty International said ahead of the start of their trial on 30 November. The organization is calling on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all activists who have been detained solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful […] The post Algeria: Authorities must immediately drop…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
