Libre: “I’ve been held in custody and prosecuted for blocking traffic

By Amnesty International
I’ve been aware of the effects of climate change since I was young. My parents used to find little notes I’d written such as “be careful with water” or “watch your waste”. It was a gradual journey, where I started taking small actions at home such as making posters for my parents, before trying to […] The post Libre: “I’ve been held in custody and prosecuted for blocking traffic appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


