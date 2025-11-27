Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sussan Ley on Barnaby’s defection and how the environment law deal ‘fell apart’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Ley says the Opposition was negotiating on the environment laws with the government into early Thursday – just before Labor announced a deal with the Greens.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza continues unabated despite ceasefire
~ India: Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order Threatens Human Rights and Expands Unchecked Government Power
~ Ukraine/Russia: Peace Efforts Should Put Human Impact First
~ How Catholic women in 18th-century Italy defied sexual harassment in the confessional
~ Grattan on Friday: when the music stopped, Greens had out-stepped flat-footed Liberals on environment deal
~ Yemen: Houthis’ Widespread Detentions of Political Opponents
~ Hong Kong exhausts all means to boost the legislative council voter turnout rate
~ Global garment industry profits from denial of right to unionize in major sourcing countries
~ Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue?
~ ‘A language everyone understands’: Jordanian cartoonist on art as hope
