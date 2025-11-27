Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order Threatens Human Rights and Expands Unchecked Government Power

By Amnesty International
On 1 September, the Government of India notified the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, superseding the Registration of Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 1957, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Order, 2007. The Order has been issued under Section 3, 7 and 11 of the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which consolidates and replaces three colonial-era […] The post India: Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order Threatens Human Rights and Expands Unchecked Government Power appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
