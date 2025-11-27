Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine/Russia: Peace Efforts Should Put Human Impact First

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rally in Kyiv, Ukraine in support of Ukrainian women being held in Russian detention, June 19, 2025. © 2025 Cover Images via AP Images (Berlin, November 27, 2025) – The People First Campaign on November 26, 2025, urged key leaders involved with a proposed Ukraine peace plan to ensure that any peace plan regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine places the human dimension at its core, Human Rights Watch said today.The campaign addressed an open letter to officials including United States President Donald Trump, heads of European Union member states, United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza continues unabated despite ceasefire
~ India: Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order Threatens Human Rights and Expands Unchecked Government Power
~ How Catholic women in 18th-century Italy defied sexual harassment in the confessional
~ Grattan on Friday: when the music stopped, Greens had out-stepped flat-footed Liberals on environment deal
~ Yemen: Houthis’ Widespread Detentions of Political Opponents
~ Hong Kong exhausts all means to boost the legislative council voter turnout rate
~ Global garment industry profits from denial of right to unionize in major sourcing countries
~ Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue?
~ ‘A language everyone understands’: Jordanian cartoonist on art as hope
~ Barnaby Joyce quits Nationals, as he eyes One Nation Senate seat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter