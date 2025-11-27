Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis’ Widespread Detentions of Political Opponents

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Houthi authorities have detained dozens of political opponents since July 2025, including the leaders of several political parties in Yemen, some of which may amount to enforced disappearances, Human Rights Watch said today.At least 70 people associated with the Yemeni Congregation for Reform, known as the Islah party, were detained within 24 hours in Dhamar governorate on October 28.The most recent detentions are part of a wider campaign over the last year and a half, targeting members of civil society, United Nations and nongovernmental organization staff, businesspeople, and…


© Human Rights Watch -
