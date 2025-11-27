Tolerance.ca
How England’s Premier League is trying to stop football’s financial arms race – without a salary cap

By James Skinner, Dean Newcastle Business School/Professor of Sport Business, University of Newcastle
Danny F Hill, Assistant Professor Finance, Providence College
Debates about financial regulation in sport often begin with salary caps: strict, transparent cost-control mechanisms common in North American and Australian leagues.

They’re credited with improving competitive balance and financial sustainability, so many might assume English football…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
