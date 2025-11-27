Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Long-sought environmental law reform is finally here. But will the compromise deal actually protect nature?

By Justine Bell-James, Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Phillipa C. McCormack, Future Making Fellow, Environment Institute, University of Adelaide
Yung En Chee, Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Science, The University of Melbourne
After years of failed attempts, Australia’s environmental laws are finally getting an overhaul. But will they stop the damage done to nature?The Conversation


