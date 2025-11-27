Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong exhausts all means to boost the legislative council voter turnout rate

By Oiwan Lam
News and discussions about Beijing's restrictions and blessings of candidates are labelled as “opposition forces,” “soft resistance,” and “external forces”. All election forums are government organized.


© Global Voices -
