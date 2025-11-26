Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Better policies; better leader: new study reveals why Labor won the 2025 federal election

By Sarah Cameron, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Griffith University
Ian McAllister, Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Australian National University
The 2025 Australian federal election was a resounding win for the Australian Labor Party. Labor won 94 seats in the House of Representatives and a commanding majority. The Liberal-National Coalition was reduced to just 43 seats in the House of Representatives, more than 30 seats short of a majority and the lowest seat share on record for the combined Coalition parties.

The Australian Election Study is a comprehensive survey of voters fielded after every Australian federal election since 1987. The newly released 2025 Australian Election Study provides insights into what shaped the election…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Life insurers soon won’t be able to discriminate against you based on your genes
~ Why is bamboo used for scaffolding in Hong Kong? A construction expert explains
~ Thailand: Australian Journalist Charged with Defamation
~ Māori face harsher sentences than NZ Europeans for similar drink-driving offences – with lasting consequences
~ 100 years on, T.S. Eliot’s The Hollow Men is a poem for our populist moment
~ Your dog is not a doomsday prepper. Here’s why they hide food and toys
~ Two teens have launched a High Court challenge to the under-16s social media ban. Will it make a difference?
~ Eight ways to resist spending too much on Black Friday bargains
~ How UK universities are failing mothers on their staff
~ Rethinking blood test reference ranges could make medicine fairer – and safer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter