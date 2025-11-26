Better policies; better leader: new study reveals why Labor won the 2025 federal election
By Sarah Cameron, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Griffith University
Ian McAllister, Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Australian National University
The 2025 Australian federal election was a resounding win for the Australian Labor Party. Labor won 94 seats in the House of Representatives and a commanding majority. The Liberal-National Coalition was reduced to just 43 seats in the House of Representatives, more than 30 seats short of a majority and the lowest seat share on record for the combined Coalition parties.
The Australian Election Study is a comprehensive survey of voters fielded after every Australian federal election since 1987. The newly released 2025 Australian Election Study provides insights into what shaped the election…
- Wednesday, November 26, 2025