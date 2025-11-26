Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is bamboo used for scaffolding in Hong Kong? A construction expert explains

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher and Sustainable Future Lead, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
At least 44 people have died and more than 270 are missing after a major fire engulfed an apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. The fire, which swept through multiple high-rise towers, is still burning.

The exact cause of the blaze, which broke out just before 3pm local time on Wednesday, is still unknown. Hong Kong Police have arrested three construction company…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Life insurers soon won’t be able to discriminate against you based on your genes
~ Better policies; better leader: new study reveals why Labor won the 2025 federal election
~ Thailand: Australian Journalist Charged with Defamation
~ Māori face harsher sentences than NZ Europeans for similar drink-driving offences – with lasting consequences
~ 100 years on, T.S. Eliot’s The Hollow Men is a poem for our populist moment
~ Your dog is not a doomsday prepper. Here’s why they hide food and toys
~ Two teens have launched a High Court challenge to the under-16s social media ban. Will it make a difference?
~ Eight ways to resist spending too much on Black Friday bargains
~ How UK universities are failing mothers on their staff
~ Rethinking blood test reference ranges could make medicine fairer – and safer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter