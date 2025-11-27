Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue?

By Amnesty International
Most factory workers who produce garments for the fashion industry are women. Studies show that women constitute 60-80% of the global garment workforce. This means that when we talk about protecting human rights in the garment and fashion industry, we must also specifically consider the rights of women. Many of the issues facing garment workers, […] The post Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong exhausts all means to boost the legislative council voter turnout rate
~ Global garment industry profits from denial of right to unionize in major sourcing countries
~ Barnaby Joyce quits Nationals, as he eyes One Nation Senate seat
~ How England’s Premier League is trying to stop football’s financial arms race – without a salary cap
~ The Hong Kong high-rise fire shows how difficult it is to evacuate in an emergency
~ Long-sought environmental law reform is finally here. But will the compromise deal actually protect nature?
~ Life insurers soon won’t be able to discriminate against you based on your genes
~ Better policies; better leader: new study reveals why Labor won the 2025 federal election
~ Why is bamboo used for scaffolding in Hong Kong? A construction expert explains
~ Thailand: Australian Journalist Charged with Defamation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter