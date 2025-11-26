Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

100 years on, T.S. Eliot’s The Hollow Men is a poem for our populist moment

By Luke Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Wollongong
Diagnostic and symptomatic, accusatory and culpable, communal and personal, The Hollow Men is a poem about that which ails society at large.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
