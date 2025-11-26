Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How UK universities are failing mothers on their staff

By Jonathan Lord, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law, University of Salford
Evelyn Oginni, Lecturer in People Management, University of Salford
Guoxin Ma, Senior Lecturer in Business, Royal Agricultural University
Women in the UK face a “motherhood penalty” in the workplace when they have a child. New figures from the Office of National Statistics show that mothers in England lose, on average, more than £65,000 in earnings across the five years after a first child. This gap is driven by reduced hours, stalled progression and job moves to fit around caring for a child.

These…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
