Rethinking blood test reference ranges could make medicine fairer – and safer
By Stephen Hibbs, HARP Doctoral Research Fellow and Haematology Registrar, Queen Mary University of London
Christina Barriteau, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics (Hematology, Oncology, and Stem Cell Transplantation), Pathology, Northwestern University
Kari Lancaster, Professor in Social Studies of Science and Health, in the Department of Social and Policy Sciences,, University of Bath
Over 20% of people with the Duffy null variant are wrongly labelled ‘abnormal’, by current blood test ranges, leading to needless biopsies and lower chemo doses.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 26, 2025