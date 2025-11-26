Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rethinking blood test reference ranges could make medicine fairer – and safer

By Stephen Hibbs, HARP Doctoral Research Fellow and Haematology Registrar, Queen Mary University of London
Christina Barriteau, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics (Hematology, Oncology, and Stem Cell Transplantation), Pathology, Northwestern University
Kari Lancaster, Professor in Social Studies of Science and Health, in the Department of Social and Policy Sciences,, University of Bath
Over 20% of people with the Duffy null variant are wrongly labelled ‘abnormal’, by current blood test ranges, leading to needless biopsies and lower chemo doses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eight ways to resist spending too much on Black Friday bargains
~ How UK universities are failing mothers on their staff
~ Turkey will host the next UN climate summit – here’s how it plans to use its moment in the spotlight
~ The UK must secure supplies of 34 critical minerals says new report – here’s how
~ The parasitic ant who makes workers kill their own queen
~ Tattoos may raise the risk of melanoma skin cancer – new research
~ The surprising world of animal penises and what they reveal about humans
~ Minority ethnic women in the UK face economic abuse at twice the rate of white women. These are their experiences
~ Your daily orange juice could be helping your heart
~ Root canals and blood sugar: the connection you probably haven’t heard of
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter