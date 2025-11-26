Tolerance.ca
The UK must secure supplies of 34 critical minerals says new report – here’s how

By Michael Kendall, Professor of Geophysics, University of Oxford
Caitlin McElroy, Departmental Research Lecturer, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
Jon Blundy, Royal Society Research Professor, Earth Sciences, University of Oxford
You’re probably reading this article on a phone or laptop containing more than 30 different metals. Some will be common: aluminium casing, copper wires. But other metals are less familiar and much more scarce. Each iPhone contains less than a gram of lithium, for instance, but would not function without it.

We are in the midst of a geopolitically charged race for lithium and other so-called critical minerals. These materials are crucial for renewable energy, transport, data centres, aerospace and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
