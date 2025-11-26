Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The parasitic ant who makes workers kill their own queen

By Matthew Sparks, PhD Candidate in Entomology, Swansea University
Wendy Harris, Associate Professor in Biosciences
Starting a colony is a dangerous enterprise - so some ants find creative and brutal techniques to take over other queens’ work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
