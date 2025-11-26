Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The surprising world of animal penises and what they reveal about humans

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
In the animal kingdom, penises can be spiked, split, corkscrewed – even detachable. They’re one of the most diverse structures in biology. The human penis is so uniform, it’s an anatomical outlier. Understanding why penises evolved, and why they differ so widely, also helps explain why humans have one at all.

Penises first evolved as a solution to one simple problem: how to achieve internal fertilisation.

The first animals lived in the sea before our ancestors started living…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
