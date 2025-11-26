Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Minority ethnic women in the UK face economic abuse at twice the rate of white women. These are their experiences

By Punita Chowbey, Senior research fellow, Sheffield Hallam University
Kaveri Qureshi, Senior Lecturer, School of Social and Political Science, University of Edinburgh
Economic abuse may not be as obvious as physical abuse, but for the millions of people it affects in the UK, economic abuse can be totally devastating.

Economic abuse, which is recognised as a form of domestic abuse in law, involves controlling a person’s (often a woman’s) ability to acquire, use and maintain economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
